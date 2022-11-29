Elon Musk sets another goal for Twitter: change the character limit per message

- Advertisement -

If Elon Musk must be recognized, it is that limits do not go with him. He always tries to break them, for better or worse. And now that he owns Twitter, this social network will follow this path that is intrinsic in the life of the well-known tycoon. And, from what he just commented on his profile, he has something on his to-do list that is quite important and can change the way you use the platform. Despite the fact that Twitter has already experienced an increase in the characters that can be published in a message, the current ones seem to fall short for Musk. And, therefore, among his intentions is to get his hands on the social network in this section to change the situation. To date there was no evidence of this intention, but when asked a question -in the form of a suggestion- from a user, the response from the owner of Twitter has been quite clear. Twitter is working on allowing longer messages The truth is that this is something that has been known for some time to have been on the minds of the people who ran the company before, but with a different way of generating long messages: it was, in principle, that those that exceed 280 characters, would be “split” so that they would be published in the form of a thread. But, what Elon Musk has in mind is different. If we take the reference that the user himself has indicated in the question, the idea that can be had now is to be able to reach, at least, a thousand characters in a single message. In this way, nothing to be short and concise on Twitter. That would end. If the step is taken, this platform could become much more than a simple social network for short messages -since it would make it possible to extend a lot when it comes to communicating something-. We will have to see what the creators think, but they are not very fond of writing a lot of text on a regular basis. Few more data awaiting payment verifications In Elon Musk’s message, which is particularly short, which is curious, nothing else is indicated, simply that the option of reaching a thousand characters is something that It is among the tasks to be carried out. And taking into account that the number of engineers that the company has right now is not exactly very high, it does not seem that this is one of the options that will be seen in the short term (if it becomes a reality, and that we already know how Musk spends them in a matter of dates). On the other hand, everything seems to indicate that the new payment verification could be available this very Friday… although it is best to be cautious and not throw bells on the fly. Of course, it seems that there will be some surprise once it is an option again on Twitter. This would allow those who have it to be able to post longer videos and would have priority in the responses. In other words, as some feared, classism could reach the platform. >