Elon Musk seeks to create a new AI laboratory to develop an alternative to ChatGPT

Elon Musk has been in talks with artificial intelligence researchers to create a research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, according to a recent report.

Part of a broader set of similar technologies, ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI, a company founded by Musk and other partners, but of which it is no longer a part.

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk wants to have his own ChatGPT

The benefits of artificial intelligence known today have shown that it is an input for developing tools with which you can converse, generate readable text on demand, and even produce innovative images and videos. In the case of ChatGPT, which has accumulated increasing popularity since its launch in November 2022, its relevance is attributed to the fact that it is a tool that was designed to be easy to use and that it is also freely available to anyone with a connection. to Internet.

In recent weeks, Elon Musk has highlighted many strange AI-related stories, suggesting that he remains concerned about the potential danger posed by this technology. In past instances, he has asserted that artificial intelligence is “far more dangerous than nuclear weapons”.

Although Elon Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, he resigned from the board of directors in 2018, to avoid any future conflicts of interest, as Tesla expanded into the field of AI.

- Advertisement -

Musk’s initiative to create an alternative to ChatGPT, reported by The Conversation, suggests that there are still concerns about the OpenAI technology and its potential impact on society. The nature of the information shared, as well as the possible biases with which it can be addressed, intersect with the influence that technology, especially AI, is having in many industries and in society itself.

[mb_related_posts2]

This will be one more episode in the incipient irruption of AI at the level of direct consumption for users. As these developments are still in their early stages, there are still many unanswered questions about their long-term impact, and the space remains open for new players to enter the industry.