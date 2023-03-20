Elon Musk seeks a new CEO to replace him at the head of Twitter before the end of 2023

The owner of Twitter, Elon Muskannounced on Wednesday that “someone else” could take the reins of the social network by the end of 2023 which, under his direction, has gone through “roller coasters”, between controversies and technical problems.

“I imagine probably towards the end of this year it will be a good time to find someone else to run the company”, he declared by videoconference in a forum in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

“I have to stabilize the organization, make sure that it is in a healthy situation and that the roadmap is clearly defined ”, he added. In his opinion, Twitter should be “in a stable situation by the end of this year.”

The management of Musk, who paid some 44,000 million dollars for the social network in October 2022, It has generated many controversies among users. “It has been a roller coaster,” he acknowledged this Wednesday.

Likewise, during his speech in Dubai, talked about artificial intelligence, “something that has to worry us a lot.” He noted that the ChatGPT system “has illustrated to people how advanced Artificial Intelligence is.”

In late December, the South African billionaire first announced that he planned to step down as head of the network, and was looking for “someone pretty crazy” to take over.

Since Musk’s arrival, Twitter has registered massive layoffs, the return to the platform of accounts that were prohibited and the suspension of journalists critical of the tycoon.

Racist tweets or hate messages have multiplied, which has generated concern among internet regulators and the flight of large advertisers, Twitter’s main income.

Musk, one of the world’s richest businessmen, has also been criticized for having neglected his other businesses, especially the car company Tesla, whose shares have fallen in value since it took control of Twitter. And he has a long history of futuristic promises left up in the air.

Last week, thousands of Twitter users reported problems using the platform when the social network began allowing paid users to post tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

US tech media reported that Musk asked Twitter staff to put aside work on new features to focus on resolving issues..

Despite the difficulties, the head of Twitter encouraged to increase communication. “As a communication forum, it’s great. And I would encourage more communication…to speak with an authentic voice.”

“Sometimes people have someone else run Twitter or something like that. People should make their own tweets… I think that’s the way to do it.”

(With information from AFP and EFE)