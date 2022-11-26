Elon Musk says he would build his own phone if Twitter was banned by Apple and Google

Elon Musk has stated at various times that he works in favor of “freedom of expression”, and one of the reflections of his policy is the return of Donald Trump to Twitter. On Friday (25), the new owner of the platform revealed that he would not hesitate to create his own alternative to Android or iOS, if the social network was banned from the Play Store or App Store. Liz Wheeler, podcaster conservative and former presenter of a pro-Trump news channel, suggested that the billionaire should create his own smartphone, anticipating a possible ban from Twitter on Android and iOS. Musk confirmed: “if there is no other choice, I will create an alternative cell phone” in response to the tweet.

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

“I definitely hope it doesn’t come to that, but yes, if there is no other choice, I will create an alternative cell phone”, says the CEO of Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla. In retrospect, apps that didn’t meet the requirements of Google’s and Apple’s operating systems — whether for lack of security, privacy or anti-violent speech filters — ended up banned from app stores. Parler is one of the best known examples for allegedly being used to plan an attack on the Capitol in 2021. Recently, the social network was acquired by rapper Kanye West, who legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021.

Wheeler inserted a poll asking his followers if they would migrate from Android or iPhone to the “telONphone”. As of the time of publication of this article, 52.9% of votes say “Yes” and 47.1% say “No”. With the instabilities after the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, people from all over the world — especially Europeians — began to show interest in Koo, an Indian social network that went viral in the country and attracted popular names, such as Felipe Neto and Casimiro.

So far, Twitter has not been involved in major controversies of hate speech, incitement to violence or other serious cases that could be banned from app stores treated as “freedom of expression” by Musk, but the executive seems to have plans inspired by Erik Finman, creator of the Freedom Phone.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

