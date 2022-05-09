Elon Musk says he can cure tinnitus with Neuralink brain implant

Let’s go by parts. First we have tinnitus, a very common problem that affects almost 20% of adults, mainly among the oldest, and that makes you feel the ringing sound or other noises, a sound that is not external, and that many Clinics manage to treat in different ways.

On the other hand we have Neuralink, Elon Musk’s company that works on a brain implant to increase its capabilities and possibly solve problems. We saw him a few months ago being responsible for a monkey playing the computer without hands, only with “the power of thought.”

The fact is that now Elon Musk assures that with the Neuralink implant it will be possible to cure tinnitus, and that he will be able to do it in just five years.

Elon: Neuralink will definitely cure tinnitus. Future devices will include 10,000-100,000+ electrodes https://t.co/jnIife7GT6 — Neura Pod (Neuralink Updates) (@NeuraPod) April 24, 2022

It is true that Neuralink prostheses could help treat Parkinson’s and epilepsy. Since 2016 they have shown a lot of progress, and there are great neuroscientists on their staff. This implant records patterns of electrical activity in the brain, and identifies which neurons control which movements, but can also diagnose and treat diseases.

It is believed that it will begin to be used in humans later this year, but it depends on the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an approval that has not been obtained so far.

Since tinnitus is a neurological condition, caused when the nerve that connects the inner ear to the brain is damaged by prolonged loud noise, injury, or poor blood supply, the Neuralink implant may improve the situation.

Now they need to work on defining some process to remove or repair a device in case it malfunctions, and how to manage the risk of brain injury or infection, but everything seems to indicate that we are on the right track.