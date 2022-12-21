Elon Musk reveals when he will resign from Twitter and it’s a bit of a strange condition

- Advertisement -

The situation on Twitter remains ambiguous and diffuse. Since Elon Musk’s entry into the social network, events have not stopped precipitating. The American tycoon began his reign by proposing a paradigm shift in those verified. The thing did not work out there at first, but now it seems that he already has a course underway. On the other hand, he also had to deal with the controversy over the dismissals and other political issues that the businessman related to freedom of expression. Many have wondered how a person of the stature of Elon Musk, with so many companies under his control and so much public exposure, can deal with this transformation of Twitter. Some have pointed out that it is a matter of months before he leaves as CEO of the social network and the transfer of power from him, although he continues to be the owner. It seems that this will be the path chosen by Musk, who after a survey in which users ordered him to resign, is now looking for his future heir at the helm of the business. Elon Musk’s true plans remain a mystery More than half of the voters in that poll pointed fingers at him and told him to go away. It seems that Elon Musk could end up resigning sooner or later, as he has publicly acknowledged through the social network. In the tweet, the American businessman has stated that he will leave his position at the disposal of another person, but that he will only do so under a somewhat strange condition: find someone foolish enough. “I will step down as CEO as soon as I find someone dumb enough to take this job,” Elon Musk wrote on Twitter. “After that, I’ll just run the software teams and the servers.” After his words, several horizons open up. On the one hand, it is possible that Musk is joking, something very common with him; on the other, he may simply be looking for a kind of puppet to foist public exposure on while he manages a project in which he has always trusted in the shadows. Of course, the feeling is not that Elon Musk is going to leave Twitter and his heir can propose significant changes within the social network. It would be more like a change of jacket. Be that as it may, it is not surprising that the tycoon wants to delegate his job as CEO of the social network to someone else. After all, Tesla has plummeted on the stock market in recent months and even Bernard Arnault has unseated Musk as the world’s richest person. >