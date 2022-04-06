Elon Musk reveals he has a 9.2% share of Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a regulatory filing released Monday, making him likely the microblogging network’s largest shareholder.

The news caused Twitter shares to close the day with a rise of 27.1% on the stock market. In late March, the Silicon Valley billionaire said he was “seriously thinking” about building a new social media platform. Musk was thus responding to a Twitter user’s question about whether he would consider building a social media platform that consisted of an open source algorithm space that prioritized freedom of expression, where propaganda was minimal.

The filing to the regulator showed Musk owns 73.5 million shares of Twitter, valuing his stake in the company at about $2.9 billion (2.6 billion euros) as of Friday’s close. The shares are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which Musk is the sole administrator.

Musk, a prolific Twitter user, has more than 80 million followers since joining the network in 2009. The Tesla owner has used the platform to make several announcements, including planning to delist Tesla, an announcement which led to an investigation by regulators.

The businessman has also lately criticized the networking platform, considering that it is undermining democracy by not adhering to the principles of freedom of expression.

Analysts believe that this may be a first step by Musk as a shareholder of Twitter. “We hope this involvement is just the start of broader discussions with Twitter’s board or management that could ultimately lead to a more active role in Twitter’s equity,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a note.

Musk has been selling Tesla shares since November, when he announced he was ditching 10% of his equity in the electric car maker. Since then he has sold $16.4 billion worth of stock.

Twitter was targeted by activist investor Elliott Management Corp in 2020, when the fund argued that its then CEO and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running Square. Dorsey stepped down as CEO and chairman in November last year, but still owns 2.25% of the company, making him the sixth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.