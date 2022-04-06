Tech NewsSocial Networks

Elon Musk reveals he has a 9.2% share of Twitter

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Elon Musk, president of Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a regulatory filing released Monday, making him likely the microblogging network’s largest shareholder.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The news caused Twitter shares to close the day with a rise of 27.1% on the stock market. In late March, the Silicon Valley billionaire said he was “seriously thinking” about building a new social media platform. Musk was thus responding to a Twitter user’s question about whether he would consider building a social media platform that consisted of an open source algorithm space that prioritized freedom of expression, where propaganda was minimal.

Read:

Huawei wants to negotiate with the US to remove the ban in the best interests of the country

The filing to the regulator showed Musk owns 73.5 million shares of Twitter, valuing his stake in the company at about $2.9 billion (2.6 billion euros) as of Friday’s close. The shares are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which Musk is the sole administrator.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Musk, a prolific Twitter user, has more than 80 million followers since joining the network in 2009. The Tesla owner has used the platform to make several announcements, including planning to delist Tesla, an announcement which led to an investigation by regulators.

The businessman has also lately criticized the networking platform, considering that it is undermining democracy by not adhering to the principles of freedom of expression.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Analysts believe that this may be a first step by Musk as a shareholder of Twitter. “We hope this involvement is just the start of broader discussions with Twitter’s board or management that could ultimately lead to a more active role in Twitter’s equity,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a note.

Musk has been selling Tesla shares since November, when he announced he was ditching 10% of his equity in the electric car maker. Since then he has sold $16.4 billion worth of stock.

Read:

First look at the Pixel 6a, Google’s next mid-range smartphone

Twitter was targeted by activist investor Elliott Management Corp in 2020, when the fund argued that its then CEO and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running Square. Dorsey stepped down as CEO and chairman in November last year, but still owns 2.25% of the company, making him the sixth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.

Previous articleLG reveals the list of smartphones that will update to Android 12 this quarter
Next articlePremieres that arrive at Movistar + in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

5G News

The oppo A76 is presented with its own brilliance (literal) to stand out within the mid-range

Presented just over a month ago, one of the latest additions to one of the most popular families...
How to?

Paypal presents a new credit card that returns money

There are many credit cards that offer a return percentage, a small amount of money proportional to what...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann weather warning as heavy downpours and gale-force winds to batter the capital

Good morning, folks! It's going to be a miserable day as heavy showers and near gale force winds...
WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s new menu makes it easier to talk to numbers you don’t have in your contacts

WhatsApp highlights the phone numbers that are sent to a chat, but until now when you...