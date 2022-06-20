Elon Musk responds to criticism, with firings

Elon Musk is in the eye of the hurricane. To an alleged manipulation of the cryptocurrency market that has cost a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, has been added the problematic operation of the purchase of Twitter and criticism for its demands in the working hours of its employees.

Now, as we are told by Reuters, five company workers were fired for criticizing in an open letter to SpaceX executives and call for the company’s work culture to be more inclusive. That letter has been circulating among numerous employees, and it appears that it was signed by a larger number of workers. According to another source, the letter specifically questioned Elon Musk’s behavior in public, calling it “a continual source of distraction and embarrassment”. in reference to the case of alleged harassment on a private flight to a SpaceX flight attendant.

[mb_related_posts1]

The exact content of the letter has not been disclosed, but Gwynne Shotwell, COO of SpaceX, has criticized the actions of the workers because in her opinion they have a lot of “critical” work to get done and do not need this type of “excessive activism” .

Path and more information | MCPRO