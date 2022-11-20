Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftElon Musk Reactivates Donald Trump's Twitter Account After Poll

Elon Musk Reactivates Donald Trump’s Twitter Account After Poll

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Twitter prepares feature that allows charging for videos posted on the social network
- Advertisement -

The new owner of Twitter added yet another controversy to his resume. Elon Musk reactivated Donald Trump’s account on the social network this Saturday (19). The former president of the United States had been banned from the platform in January 2021, following the invasion of his supporters to the Capitol.

The South African billionaire made the decision after putting a poll online to ask the public if they wanted Trump to return to Twitter. After 24 hours on the air and more than 15 million votes registered, the voting closed with 51.8% for “yes” and 48.2% for “no”.

Image: Reproduction

The former US president had already expressed on Friday (18) that he was happy and considered that Twitter was in “sensible hands”🇧🇷 In addition, he praised Musk when he said that “he is a character” and I tended to like that kind of person.

- Advertisement -

Throughout his time in the White House, Twitter was widely used by Trump to engage with his supporters. The platform was more lenient in moderating his posts, understanding that he should give ample freedom to speak, as he is a public official.

However, at the end of his mandate, with the increasing volume of posts with Fake News about fraud in the elections, the microblog started to place warnings in the publications to correct the false statements. Until, after the invasion of the Capitol, he decided to follow the other social networks and permanently ban Trump’s account.

Do you agree with Elon Musk’s decision to return Donald Trump to Twitter? Share your opinion with us!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

SwiftKey for iOS returns after announcing that it would disappear

In early October, Microsoft announced that the company was ceasing to support one of...
Apps

How to create polls on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has launched the possibility of creating Surveys, a function that it had been...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]m

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.