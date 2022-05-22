Elon Musk proposes a drop in the price of Twitter for bots

Elon Musk’s soap opera with Twitter does not stop, and every day gives more room for speculation about the mental springs that have been activated in the heads of the participants in this operation, especially of course, in Musk’s. And it is that if, according to his own words, his motivation for buying Twitter is to ensure freedom of expression (although later, supposedly, he pays millions of dollars to try to prevent certain information from coming to light), avoiding censorship and making his algorithm public. , his behavior doesn’t seem particularly aligned with his statement of intent.

As you know, if you have been following the episodes of this soap operaMusk criticized Twitter, then he expanded his shareholding in Twitter, then he wanted to join Twitter’s board of directors, then he did not like the conditions that were required for it, then he announced that he wanted to buy Twitter, then he continued to criticize Twitter, then reached a purchase agreement, and then put the deal on hold because of the bot issue.

What is new in this regard is that now Musk raises the possibility of a drop in the purchase price of Twitter based on the actual volume of bots, as we can read in Business Insider. He does not mention a specific economic figure, but states that the real volume of fake accounts and bots reaches 25%. Thus, if we apply that percentage to the price agreed in the purchase contract, we can extrapolate that Musk’s intention is to take over Twitter for around 33,000 million dollars.

This undoubtedly poses a major stumbling block.Well, as was shown during the negotiations, the current board of directors placed special value on both Musk’s liquidity to pay for the purchase and its economic value. Now, of course, Musk would first have to prove that the volume of bots is what he indicates and not what the company claims. And achieved that objective, convincing the board of directors and the current shareholders to accept this price drop.

The first seems complex, the second even more, especially if we take into account that, already with the original price, part of the shareholders had been suspicious of the purchase. And so, despite the fact that not a few people have been rubbing their hands for weeks with the idea that Twitter would become controlled by Musk, there are more and more elements that invite us to think that this will not happen in the end, and that all the farce will not has been more than another performances to which we are already accustomed.