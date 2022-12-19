Elon Musk poll in favor of leaving Twitter.

The South African tycoon is constantly making headlines, and every step he takes raises dust. Maybe a new poll Elon Musk has not gone in his favour, since the majority of those surveyed have voted in favor of his resignation as CEO of Twitter. After making a considerable number of changes in an attempt to improve Twitter after the acquisition, Elon Musk it literally asked its users whether or not it should be in control of the company. The Internet voted in favor of his expulsion. Since Elon Musk stood in front of Twitter, their positions, their messaging service and their changes have been the subject of various controversies. There were massive layoffs, later he had to try to rehire some of those employees, and decisions that alarmed regulators. Controversy after controversy.

Elon Musk poll results.

Concern for Tesla.

Warnings behind the Elon Musk poll.

Controversy after controversy.

One of the last bombs was to ban the accounts of Twitter linking to other social networks because, in his opinion, they advertised his competitors. After what Elon apologized for making this decision after an avalanche of objections, the thread of the official account of the company in which the decision was explained and the support page that explained it ended up disappearing.

The decision to block competitors is the latest attempt to Musk to repress certain expressions, after the closing last week of an account of Twitter who followed the flights of his private jet.

Banned platforms include major websites such as Facebook and instagramas well as notable rivals such as Mastodon, tribal, Nostr, post Y TruthSocialof the former president donald trump. Twitter did not provide any explanation as to why the blacklist includes these seven sites and not others like Parler, TikTok either LinkedIn.

The well-known venture capital investor Paul Grahamwho had praised Musk in the past, he told his 1.5 million followers on Sunday Twitter that this was “The drop that spilled the glass” and that you had to find it in Mastodon.

your account Twitter was promptly suspended and reinstated soon after, while Musk promised to reverse the policy launched just a few hours before.

Musk declared then that important political decisions would be decided by polls in Twitterand then published a poll on whether he would resign as CEO, vowing to abide by the result.

Elon Musk poll results.

The survey, which began on Sunday night, final results on Monday morning showed that the 57.5% of respondents voted “Yeah” to the dismissal of MuskMeanwhile he 42.5% they voted “not“.

The survey lasted 12 hours and was carried out through the account of Musk in Twitterhad 17,502,391 votes, of which 57.5% either 10,063,875 accounts voted “Yeah” To the question “Should I resign as CEO of Twitter?”. “I will respect the result of this vote”, The Executive has always assured. With no other options, theNo” received the 42.5% remainder, that is, 7,438,516 votes.

More than 10 million accounts voted for the end of the era Musk In a survey published by the Elon.

As on other occasions in recent months, Musk launched a survey on Twitter to ask users about business-related issues. This time, it wasn’t retweets from blocked accounts, as in the case of Trump or several journalists, but a decision that in principle is even more relevant for the future of the company.

Previously, his own Musk He had stated that there would be votes “in the future” to decide “big political changes”.

Concern for Tesla.

Businessman, who earlier this month lost his title as the world’s richest person, also founded the bulldozer company Boring Companysupports the medical device company Neuralink and runs the rocket company SpaceX.

Investors of Tesla They’re afraid that Musk is assuming too much responsibility after the matter of Twitter.

The actions of Tesla they have almost lost 60% in value this year as, like other automakers, it battles supply chain issues and increased competition in the electric vehicle sector.

“It looks like Musk’s reign as CEO of Twitter is coming to an end and therefore it’s good for Tesla stock”commented in a note Dan Ivesanalyst of wedbush. “Musk is Tesla and Tesla is Musk.”

Warnings behind the Elon Musk poll.

Users decided they wanted a new CEO in front of the social network. At the moment, the businessman has not announced if he will give in to the demands of the users now that his opinion is officially known, it is only known that yesterday he was present at the final of the World Cup in Qatarwe must assume that it will soon be pronounced.

Although the tycoon has declared that he will respect the results, nothing prevents Musk ignore the poll and move on, but it looks like something is looming on the horizon.

After the publication of the survey, Musk issued a warning to voters: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it. I had also clarified that “It’s not about finding a CEO, it’s about finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive”.

There’s no succession plan, and no obvious candidate for the CEO job, but this all appears to be a well-thought-out strategy for Tesla to turn around.

With all this, the tycoon continues to be involved in controversies without leaving them. He will have to be attentive to how his possible departure from Twitter or if you finally decide “give yourself a second chance” Despite the rejection of the majority of users, we can only wait.