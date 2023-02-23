Elon Musk pointed out that Twitter could release its algorithm under open source within the next week

Elon Musk has suggested via a recent tweet that Twitter is preparing to release its algorithm next week.

While he has led the company, Musk has been a proponent of the idea that Twitter’s recommendation algorithm should be open source, a belief he has repeatedly stated, even before he acquired the social network in April 2022.

What does it mean for Twitter to release the code of its algorithm

The aforementioned Musk’s tweet It can be considered as one of the first commitments that allude to a deadline for the Twitter algorithm to be released under an open source license.

Twitter’s algorithm, if it ultimately ends up being open-sourced, could help keep lawmakers and regulators at bay amid heightened political interest in how content recommendations from social platforms work. The US Supreme Court is now not only hearing arguments about the role YouTube’s algorithm played in recommending ISIS videos to users, but there are also conversations about TikTok’s need for oversight that have gotten more heated. following reports revealing that the company had manipulated viral trends and spied on journalists. By opening up the source code, Twitter can hope to avoid similar scrutiny.

If this move were to take place, it would be a media coup that would draw more attention than recent layoffs, limits on API access, and, most recently, his alleged request to Twitter engineers to investigate why his Twitter account was crashing. own engagement Twitter, which then forced an algorithm change that boosted his tweets, something he now attributes to a bug.

The move that open source would be the best way forward is not new to Twitter’s executive staff. Jack Dorsey, the company’s co-founder and former chief executive officer, lamented last year that Twitter had become a company in the first place, saying it should have instead been developed as an open and verifiable protocol. Dorsey is now building on that vision with Bluesky, a Twitter spin-off open source project that is developing a decentralized social networking protocol known as ADX.

He also shared that same idea with Musk via text messages, which came to light during the legal discovery process related to Musk’s lawsuit against Twitter when he tried to get out of the deal. In the texts, Dorsey said that Twitter should be based on a “open source protocol, funded by a foundation”to which Musk replied that it was a “super interesting idea”.