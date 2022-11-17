Elon Musk plans to fire 75% of Twitter’s staff

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Unless another unexpected lurch in Elon Musk’s bumpy Twitter buyout takes place again, the Tesla and SpaceX founder will effectively take over the social network in the coming months, and by then the controversial mogul has Some plans that, although they could offer some positive result in the profitability of the company, will end up with many workers unemployed.

The cuts that Elon Musk would have planned would affect both the workforce and the infrastructure of the company and its data centers

And it is that according to the newspaper The Washington Post, Elon Musk has planned the dismissal of up to 75% of the Twitter workforcewhich means leaving 5,500 employees on the street and that the new staff of the social network remains in only 2,000 workers.

The measure is not completely new since at the time Musk had already made public his intention to reduce the workforce, although the amount had not been specified, much less that it would affect such a high percentage of workers. And not only that, but the cuts would also apply to the company’s own infrastructure, which affects the data centers with which Twitter operates, which could be reduced.

Some analysts agree that Twitter’s labor structure is oversized, but they also warn that such an extreme “thinning” could pose a risk to the security of users, by reducing cyberattack monitoring teams, in addition to increasing the probability that in the social network appear more offensive content or material such as child pornography.

However, this information, published by The Washington Post based on documentation to which they have had access, has been denied on Twitter by their main lawyer, Sean Edgett. The Twitter purchase operation will be finalized on October 28 for a total amount of 44,000 million dollars, and from that moment it will be Elon Musk who decides the course and management of the microblogging social network.

Among his ambitious plans for Twitter are double the benefits in three years and triple the number of daily users (currently 237 million daily active users) in that same period of time.