Elon Musk pauses Twitter buyout until he’s sure there aren’t too many fake accounts

Elon Musk has decided to temporarily suspend the purchase of Twitter in order to check before the number of false accounts in the social network, they report in Reuters.

Specifically, Musk wants to make sure that the number that Twitter handles regarding the number of “fraudulent users” that populate the social network, is similar to the one that the company maintains, of around 5% of the total platform users. Until then, the operation is on hold.

Ever since Elon Musk became interested in Twitter, the trickle of news about it has been incessant and it doesn’t seem like it will stop anytime soon, although few expected a semi-turn? of events like this, which is not sure how it will end.

«The agreement with Twitter is temporarily suspended pending details that support the calculation that fake/spam accounts represent less than 5% of users“Musk himself has told through his Twitter account.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

The curious thing about the case is that one of the South African’s ideas for the future of the platform was to get rid of those millions of bots and fraudulent accounts in short that abound so much on Twitter. As an example, it is estimated that more than half of the more than 90 million followers of Musk himself are false, something common to this type of account with exorbitant numbers.

Of course, the good ways with which Elon Musk has made the news known are no less curious, being as he is a rather acid person when it comes to launching reproaches. Perhaps it is because in the Twitter purchase agreement, the richest man in the world agrees not to insult the company until the operation is certified.

Let us remember that Elon Musk closed at the end of last April a Twitter purchase agreement for 44,000 million dollars, among others, with the aim of returning to the social network some of the lost respect for freedom of expression.