Elon Musk ordered to change the Twitter algorithm to improve the exposure of his own tweets

The owner of Twitter the billionaire Elon Musk ordered on sunday adjust the algorithm of the social network so that your tweets get more exposure among the users of the platform, according to local media reports this Wednesday.

The Platformer medium, which quotes people familiar with the matter and documents, explains that during the Super Bowl game Sunday, A tweet from US President Joe Biden about his support for the Philadelphia Eagles team had more repercussions than a similar one from Musk, prompting an “urgency” request to fix it.

Musk’s tweet, which he later deleted, had 9.1 million impressions or views (with 128 million followers), while Biden’s had 29 million impressions (with 37 million followers).

The medium indicates that the same Sunday Musk flew to San Francisco and personally addressed about 80 engineers who worked through the night to reconfigure the algorithm.so that “artificially enhances” per thousand the exposure of the entrepreneur’s tweets so that they appear prioritized over others in the “feed” where the publications are seen.

A cousin of the mogul who is a Twitter employee, James Musk, allegedly sent an internal message to the company at dawn on Sunday asking anyone who could write code to “solve this problem,” the report added.

Musk himself seemed to confirm that order on Tuesday, with a message that read “Please stay connected while we make adjustments to the… algorithm” and a meme in which he made reference to that he is “forcing” the social network to consume ” Elon’s tweets.”

Elon Musk’s tweets

And in the same social network they have appeared in recent days numerous users who complained about the omnipresence of Elon Musk in their own accounts, even if they are not followers of the tycoonasking for advice on how to make the latter’s tweets disappear.

Since buying Twitter late last year for $44 billion, Musk has laid off much of the staff, reportedly last week firing a senior engineer who told him that the impact of his tweets had organically fallen off. lose interest in him.

The businessman has been criticized for some of his decisions as boss, which include reinstating previously suspended accounts such as that of former President Donald Trump or changing the verification process.