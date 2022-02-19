Elon Musk or how to donate 5,000 million to charities and save on taxes

Elon Musk has the goal of donating half of his fortune to charitable projects. And although it is still a long way off, the world’s richest man, founder of Tesla and the Space X satellite company, donated more than 5 million shares of the electric car maker in November, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. USA (SEC). The value of the donation was 5,700 million dollars (about 5,000 million euros), according to the average prices of the days in which he gave the titles, and they were able to report an interesting tax benefit to the manager. The filing does not name the organization to which he allocated the funds.

The document states that the businessman made five donations between November 19 and 29, of 5,044,000 shares. The largest of these was 2,234,000 shares and the smallest was 250,000 shares.

The donations in any case would serve to lighten his tax bill, since they coincided in time with the sale by Musk of 16,000 million dollars (14,100 million euros) in Tesla shares at the end of the year. Part of those sales would derive from the exercise of almost 23 million options, which were the salary that the manager received from the car company. Musk then tweeted that he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes.

Tax experts consulted by Reuters point out that the businessman could obtain a large tax profit if the donation was in Tesla shares, since that transfer would not be subject to capital gains tax, as it would be if they were sold on the market. “Your tax benefit from him would be huge,” said Bob Lord, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies. “You would save between 40% and 50% of the $5.7 billion in taxes, depending on whether you can apply the deduction against your California income and avoid the income tax you would have to pay if you sold the stock.”

Lord added that Musk may have donated the titles to intermediaries such as the specific funds called Donor Advised Funds, vehicles developed to channel charitable contributions from entrepreneurs, instead of directing the contributions directly to non-profit organizations.

With a fortune of $227.3 billion, Musk is more than $47 billion richer than the world’s second-richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Much of Musk’s estate is tied to Tesla, which overtook Toyota Motor as the world’s largest-cap automaker in July 2020 and joined the select group of companies with $1 trillion valuations in October.

As his fortune has grown, Musk has faced criticism for paying taxes and meager charitable contributions. A situation that may have changed, since Musk could have become the second largest donor in the world, behind Bill and Melinda Gates, who donated 15,000 million dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk, who in 2012 pledged to give at least half his fortune to charity, has a foundation in his name in which he makes donations, such as those made to the city near his space platform in South Texas, a contest $100 million for carbon removal and a $5 million contribution to two scientists investigating Covid 19.

Criticism of politicians… and the UN

Heritage. Last year, always via Twitter, Musk turned on politicians like Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren for their proposals for a wealth tax. “We have to demand that extremely wealthy people pay their fair share. Period,” Sanders tweeted. To which Elon Musk replied with a direct personal attack: “I forget that you are still alive,” said the controversial businessman.