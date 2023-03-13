Elon Musk names Disney and Apple as Twitter’s top advertisers

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October last year, advertising revenue has halved. Many advertisers broke contracts, but two companies were singled out by the billionaire during the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco as the main sources of income for the social network.

They are Disney and Apple, which continued with their advertisements even after the change in leadership and did not join the boycott raised by some groups, which doubted the security and stability of the platform after new measures. Musk argues that the platform must combat bots and consolidate itself as a recognized medium for freedom of expression – something quite contradictory for some companies.