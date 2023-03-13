5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleElon Musk names Disney and Apple as Twitter's top advertisers

Elon Musk names Disney and Apple as Twitter’s top advertisers

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Elon Musk names Disney and Apple as Twitter's top advertisers
1678663838 elon musk names disney and apple as twitters top advertisers.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter in October last year, advertising revenue has halved. Many advertisers broke contracts, but two companies were singled out by the billionaire during the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco as the main sources of income for the social network.

They are Disney and Apple, which continued with their advertisements even after the change in leadership and did not join the boycott raised by some groups, which doubted the security and stability of the platform after new measures. Musk argues that the platform must combat bots and consolidate itself as a recognized medium for freedom of expression – something quite contradictory for some companies.


According to the executive, with the drop in advertising revenue and the additional debt payments that Twitter needs to make (on top of the approximately $12.5 billion in debt that Musk needed to close the transaction), the company would be on the way going bankrupt in four months. Faced with this, he tries to indirectly justify the massive layoffs he has carried out in recent months, which reduced the workforce by 70%.

- Advertisement -

In a presentation about the company’s prospects, Elon Musk revealed that he intends to improve ad serving to ensure functioning and earning income. He also took the opportunity to reinforce that the platform will only be a basis for a new project, X, which should allow sending money and obtaining interest on transactions.

TEAMGROUP Announces Blazing Fast PCIe Gen5 SSD

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple updates Safari for security flaws and a configuration should be done soon

The fixes directly target the browser engine, called WebKit, so even if people don't...
Phone Reviews

Moto G Stylus 2023 is shown in the first render with stylus and 50 MP camera

  After discovering the latest details on the Moto Edge 40 Pro, the day continues...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.