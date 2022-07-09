HomeTech NewsElon Musk may be trying to get out of his agreement to...

Elon Musk may be trying to get out of his agreement to acquire Twitter, according to a report

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
twitter logo.jpg
twitter logo.jpg
- Advertisement -

Despite the expectations generated months ago, the intentions to buy Twitter by the technology tycoon Elon Musk have been deflating for weeks to the point that the publication The Washington Post pointed out yesterday that the purchase agreement is in danger.

To do this, the aforementioned publication was able to know based on close sources, who have remained anonymous, that the investors who were going to help Musk with the acquisition of Twitter for an amount of 44 billion dollars, as stated at the time , have stopped participating in certain discussions related to financing throughout these last weeks.

[mb_related_posts1]

The underlying issue focuses on the numbers of existing bot and spam accounts on Twitter, to which the technology tycoon does not give enough credibility, considering that there is a greater number of accounts than the count established by Twitter indicates.

The setback that would prevent compliance with the agreement

In this regard, Twitter summoned the press this past Thursday to point out that its methodology used to count bots results in less than 5% of accounts not being real people.

Which companies are most likely to fall for antitrust laws?

There is also the sinking of the share price of the blue bird company since Musk showed his interest in acquiring it, considering that with the current agreement he would be paying more in relation to the current values ​​of the shares.

Given this situation, Musk also seeks to get out of the best possible position in the face of the billion dollar fine that he would have to pay if he does not finally acquire the social media platform, so the agreement is being reviewed to find a way out. harm you as little as possible.

Even so, from Twitter they will continue to share information with Musk in the search for the transaction to be completed, as the social media platform pointed out last June.

[mb_related_posts2]

It is one more chapter in this long situation that the social media platform is going through.

More information: The Washington Post

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Will Meteor Lake have three types of cores?

Although we still await the arrival of Raptor Lake in late summer, we are...
Tech News

What will the James Webb show us?

We have known for a long time that, except for unforeseen events, we will...
Tech News

Evernote now allows you to create recurring tasks to be more productive

With the arrival of the task management feature in Evernote last year, users have...
Hardware

Nvidia: DLSS arrives on nearly 200 games, including “The Lord of the Rings Gollum”

Gamers on GeForce will now be able to take advantage of Nvidia's DLSS on...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.