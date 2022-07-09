Elon Musk may be trying to get out of his agreement to acquire Twitter, according to a report

Despite the expectations generated months ago, the intentions to buy Twitter by the technology tycoon Elon Musk have been deflating for weeks to the point that the publication The Washington Post pointed out yesterday that the purchase agreement is in danger.

To do this, the aforementioned publication was able to know based on close sources, who have remained anonymous, that the investors who were going to help Musk with the acquisition of Twitter for an amount of 44 billion dollars, as stated at the time , have stopped participating in certain discussions related to financing throughout these last weeks.



The underlying issue focuses on the numbers of existing bot and spam accounts on Twitter, to which the technology tycoon does not give enough credibility, considering that there is a greater number of accounts than the count established by Twitter indicates.

The setback that would prevent compliance with the agreement

In this regard, Twitter summoned the press this past Thursday to point out that its methodology used to count bots results in less than 5% of accounts not being real people.

There is also the sinking of the share price of the blue bird company since Musk showed his interest in acquiring it, considering that with the current agreement he would be paying more in relation to the current values ​​of the shares.

Given this situation, Musk also seeks to get out of the best possible position in the face of the billion dollar fine that he would have to pay if he does not finally acquire the social media platform, so the agreement is being reviewed to find a way out. harm you as little as possible.

Even so, from Twitter they will continue to share information with Musk in the search for the transaction to be completed, as the social media platform pointed out last June.

It is one more chapter in this long situation that the social media platform is going through.

