Elon Musk launches a Hostile OPA to buy Twitter Does Facebook tremble?

Elon Musk the richest person on planet earth and a fan of the little bird’s social network, has just launched a Hostile Takeover Bid to acquire 100% of the company offering $54.2 per share in cash. This price means valuing the company at about $43 billion .

Twitter has never shone in the markets and it was in February 2021 when it hit its all-time highs in tune with the strength that Wall Street had at that time. From that moment the social network began to plummet and lost 57% of market capitalization until the owner of Tesla appeared. Weeks ago, Elon confirmed that he had bought 9% of the company and that caused the shares to skyrocket. The problem is that Musk did not inform the Securities Market Commission within the 10 days stipulated by law when a stake exceeds 5%, causing a change in the price of the shares that led to losses for some investors. Read: Woman arrested for possessing fake vaccination card According to various media, the tycoon has been sued precisely for this operation that in less than two weeks generated more than 143 million dollars in profit. This is not the first time that Elon Musk has gone viral for disrupting the markets. On several occasions it has caused the tesla stock soar or depreciate at the touch of a Tweet. The same has happened in the crypto market with several messages about Dogecoin or Shiba, two cryptoactives considered "shitcoins", colloquially garbage, which have also skyrocketed in price on several occasions thanks to Musk.

Hostile takeover bid to unleash Twitter’s potential

Today the company’s shares are rising 12% in the “pre-market” after Musk himself has confirmed the operation, assuring “what is your best and last offer» and that in case it is rejected «he must reconsider his position as a shareholder». In other words, the billionaire is launching a veiled threat to the advice of Twitter since in case of not accepting the offer, the most probable thing is that the actions will collapse in the next sessions causing losses of billions of dollars.

At the same time, Musk himself assures in a letter addressed to the board that the social network has a extraordinary potentialor that you will unlock once you take care of it. In short, news of important importance is that the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, with an estimated fortune of more than 250,000 million dollars, is capable of relaunching the company and turning it into a global social reference and even competing with the king of networks, Facebook, which is also not going through its best moment.

We will be very aware of the next news because the lawsuit against Musk is prior to the confirmation of the Hostile OPA. The Twitter shareholders who sold their shares before the businessman’s entry became known, consider that by not having informed the regulator of their participation, they incurred losses that they could have avoided. Quite a soap opera that is sure to be resolved at the stroke of a checkbook.

Is it a good idea to buy shares?

If you are considering taking a position on Twitter you should bear in mind that if the IPO is not accepted, the shares could fall by more than 20% from current prices ($52.-54). If, on the contrary, the takeover bid goes ahead, it is indisputable that only the presence of Elon Musk in the direction of the company will further trigger the titles in case it remains public. Could they get to exceed $100 for example? With Elon Musk, everything is possible, Tesla in just two years managed to surpass all vehicle manufacturers combined in capitalization.