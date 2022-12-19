Elon Musk: in a poll, users vote for a billionaire to leave the network

If the democratic system can also work in a Twitter poll, then we can expect that the company’s current CEO, Elon Musk, will leave the command of the network soon. At least that’s what he suggested in the title of the poll he opened last Sunday, and in which almost 18 million users voted —57.5% preferred that Musk leave the leadership post of the network you recently acquired.
The CEO has starred in a series of controversies since he took over the reins of the social network –which ranged from plans to have the verification seal to recent announcements, such as that Twitter will remove accounts created solely with the aim of promoting other platforms and content that contains links or usernames. The platforms are Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Even before Musk owned the company, there were reports that he planned to operate as CEO of Twitter only temporarily, and last month, information circulated that he was already looking for someone to take over the chair. “The issue is not finding a CEO, the issue is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he wrote recently after mentioning that the social network would be on the verge of bankruptcy.
It is also worth remembering that Twitter reinstated last weekend all the accounts of journalists who were banned for covering the publication of public data about Elon Musk’s private jet. The social network went back after the bad repercussions among government officials in the United States and even in the European Union. In addition, advocacy groups and news organizations also put pressure on Twitter and its new owner. There are chances that the social network will suffer penalties if actions of the kind continue to happen.