Elon Musk: in a poll, users vote for a billionaire to leave the network

If the democratic system can also work in a Twitter poll, then we can expect that the company’s current CEO, Elon Musk, will leave the command of the network soon. At least that’s what he suggested in the title of the poll he opened last Sunday, and in which almost 18 million users voted —57.5% preferred that Musk leave the leadership post of the network you recently acquired.

The CEO has starred in a series of controversies since he took over the reins of the social network –which ranged from plans to have the verification seal to recent announcements, such as that Twitter will remove accounts created solely with the aim of promoting other platforms and content that contains links or usernames. The platforms are Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.