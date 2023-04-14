5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsElon Musk has changed the Twitter logo to the dog associated with...

Elon Musk has changed the Twitter logo to the dog associated with Dogecoin : NPR

Tech News
ap21305573164055 wide 62226bf6142de70bc6282075135895f50343f455 s1400 c100.jpg
ap21305573164055 wide 62226bf6142de70bc6282075135895f50343f455 s1400 c100.jpg
- Advertisement -

This mobile phone app screen shot shows the logo for Dogecoin.

Richard Drew/AP


hide caption

- Advertisement -

toggle caption

Protestware, programs used to protest for a cause

Richard Drew/AP

This mobile phone app screen shot shows the logo for Dogecoin.

- Advertisement -

Richard Drew/AP

The price for cryptocurrency Dogecoin spiked by about 30% Monday after Twitter CEO Elon Musk changed the app logo from its blue bird to a Shiba Inu dog, a symbol often associated with the coin.

Dogecoin, founded in 2013, has gained popularity in the last couple of years. There was a concerted movement to get the coin to $1, which has not yet happened. Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, the coin was valued at about 1 cent.

- Advertisement -

The sudden logo change is a callback to when a Twitter user suggested Musk buy the company and change the logo.

The Shiba Inu behind the famous 'doge' meme is sick with cancer, its owner says

“Is a new platform needed?” he tweeted.

“Just buy Twitter,” one user said. “And change the bird logo to a doge.”

“Haha that would [be] sickkk,” Musk said.

Twitch has a new option to recommend channels and streamers
  • TAGS

On Monday, Musk posted a screenshot of the interaction and said, “As promised.”

He is currently facing a $258 billion class-action lawsuit in federal court, where he is accused of engaging in a pyramid scheme by promoting the cryptocurrency. Musk often voiced his support for the coin and was even nicknamed “The Dogefather.”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Minecraft Legends Recensione: cubetti e strategia, accoppiata vincente?

Minecraft Legends è il nuovo spin-off del gioco Mojang che trasforma il mondo a...
Smart Gadgets

Apple prepares other more complete mixed reality glasses for 2026

In a couple of months there will be the annual conference for...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.