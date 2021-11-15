Elon Musk has already sold 2% of his stake in Tesla after the survey on Twitter

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of the electric car company Tesla, has sold shares worth $ 5 billion (about 4,361 million euros) since Monday. After conducting a poll on Twitter this weekend about whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the company, the now richest man in the world has sold 4.5 million shares, about 2% of his total stake. DSince Musk made the query on the social network, Tesla shares are down 13.43%.

On November 6, the billionaire launched a poll on Twitter asking his followers: “There is a lot of talk lately that unrealized profits are a means of tax avoidance, which is why I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla shares. Do you support this? After the victory of the “yes” with 57.9%, Musk sold shares on Monday worth 1.100 million dollars, approximately 1% of his stake, in order to pay income taxes on the transactions. In the following two days, it would have sold up to 2% of its total shares, according to regulatory documentation. The billionaire last downloaded shares in 2016.

Tesla had been on a hot streak prior to this move. In the third quarter of 2021, the company produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered more than 240,000 vehicles and reported 1,659 million in net profit. According to a company report, in this period they achieved their “best net income, operating profit and gross profit of all time.” The manufacturer also said it will continue to expand its Shanghai “gigafactory” and build new capacity at its Texas and Berlin facilities.

According to Forbes magazine, Elon Musk became the richest man in the history of the world in October, following a huge order for electric cars by the car rental company Hertz. Following this transaction, Tesla’s market capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion, and Forbes estimates Musk’s net worth at $ 271.3 billion. Hertz shares have also plunged 6.9% since Musk’s release.