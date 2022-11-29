Elon Musk has a list to expand up to 1,000 maximum characters per tweet

Twitter wants to change many aspects of Twitter since it took over it last October. Some are announced directly and others become known through the answers given to the users themselves within this social network.

In this regard, in the middle of a conversation about the character limitation this past Sunday, Musk made clear his intention to expand the number of maximum characters to 1,000 per tweet.



If this change occurs, what does it say? have on your to-do listwill become the second modification in this regard that the platform has undergone, taking into account that it was in 2017 the year that the characters went from 140 maximums, in the original allusion to SMS, to the current maximum 280.

There will be a before and after if the change is made

This situation divides users, with those who welcome this expansion, those who prefer to stay at the current 280 characters, and even allow long-form content to be included in tweets of up to 280 characters.

The expansion of maximum characters to 1,000 would completely change the essence of this social networking platform, where the so-called threads will no longer make sense, in which users share their knowledge on any subject in a fairly orderly manner.

We do not know what he will finally do with the issue of maximum characters, since he usually changes his mind a lot, even going so far as to rectify the price of subscriptions for Twitter Blue, finally settling on 8 dollars a month compared to the 20 dollars a month that he indicated. In the first moment.

And in the meantime, it has to cope with reduced ad revenue in the face of the advertiser scare the social media platform is suffering as part of a campaign by activists critical of Musk’s management.

It must also face the scare of users to other alternatives, although the manager share these days that the platform is at its highest point of user registration.

And if that weren’t enough, Musk also fears that Google and Apple could remove the official mobile app from their respective app stores, alluding to problems with moderation, where although Android is easier to fix, in the case of iOS, there is no possibility of obtaining the application by alternative means.

This is the situation of Twitter at the moment, and each thing that he says or responds will lead to a new headline in the press. It will be interesting to know which way Twitter will finally take and if the waters will calm again once the storm has passed.