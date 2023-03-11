5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeLatest newsElon Musk Fires Twitter Janitors, Reportedly Forcing Staff To Bring Own Toilet...

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Janitors, Reportedly Forcing Staff To Bring Own Toilet Paper

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1678485105 63afc7af23000059000c7d26.jpeg
1678485105 63afc7af23000059000c7d26.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is cutting costs at his struggling company right to the bone, even firing janitors, which is reportedly forcing some staffers to bring in their own toilet paper.

Twitter’s san francisco headquarters — and the company’s Seattle office — are getting smelly and gross after Musk boasted that he’s “cutting costs like crazy.”

- Advertisement -

Compounding the issue are moldy takeout meals and workers now jammed onto two floors at Twitter headquarters after four other floors were shut down.

“The smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered on the floors … bathrooms have grown dirty,” The New York Times reported Thursday, citing accounts from employees. With janitors gone, some “workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home.”

Met Eireann issues urgent weather warning for one county as heavy rain and floods on the way

Musk suddenly canceled janitorial services early this month at the headquarters, NBC News reported. Janitors said they were locked out with no warning, just weeks before the holidays, after they had sought better wages, and the company terminated a cleaning contract.

One janitor, who told the BBC he’d worked at Twitter for 10 years, said he was told by Musk’s team that eventually his job wouldn’t even exist because robots would replace human cleaners.

- Advertisement -

But the robots haven’t shown up yet.

Musk has also shut down servers operating a critical data center in Sacramento, according to the Times, and Twitter has reportedly simply stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and for various services.

Musk was apparently compelled to take drastic action to save the struggling operation. He described the company in a Dec. 20 Twitter Spaces talk as “basically … a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work.”

- Advertisement -

India’s LIC and public banks are reassessing their Adani stakes

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

WhatsApp Has Started a Fight With the UK About Encryption

“Nobody’s defending CSAM,” says Barbora Bukovská, senior director for law and policy at  Article...
Tech News

Samsung releases One UI 5.1 for Galaxy A53 in Brazil and A33 in South Korea

Update (03/10/2023) - by DT A samsung started releasing update for One UI 5.1 user...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.