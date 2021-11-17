Elon Musk explains why the Tesla Semi and Tesla Cybertruck haven’t hit the market

The most anticipated vehicles of the American motor giant are being a headache for Elon musk. And, both the Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla’s first electric truck have had to postpone their production

The coronavirus crisis has not only affected the health of humanity, but also many of the technological advances, and no one has escaped. We have an example in Tesla, a company that is always surrounded by controversy, which is why Elon Musk has had no choice but to speak repeatedly through social networks. Now, he has had to do it again to give explanations about the new delay of his new high-volume electric models. The reason you have given? “Market problems”.

Elon Musk talks about Tesla’s production problems

The CEO of the American soft drink company PepsiCo, announced that Tesla would possibly deliver several models of its new Tesla Semi. This was quite a stir, as Elon Musk claimed a few weeks ago that the development of these electric trucks had been delayed until at least 2023, leaving many doubts about who might be lying.

Please don’t read too much into this. As mentioned publicly, Tesla is constrained by chip supply short-term & cell supply long-term. Not possible to produce additional vehicles in volume until both constraints are addressed.

This past weekend, through Twitter, and he CEO of Tesla gave the explanations that would clarify any doubts about the delivery of several units of his Tesla Semis to the PepsiCo company. And it seems that it is possible to deliver some of the new electric trucks, but not the mass production that I had planned from the beginning.

It should be remembered that the situation is borderline. To the point that, as reported by The Elect, some Tesla vehicles arrive without USB ports due to lack of components.

Despite the fact that Tesla has been one of the companies that has best managed to save the lack of components, especially chips, that there are now, its production has been really weighed down. Now it has started to have the same problems as its rivals in the sector, so they have had no choice but to focus on working on their existing models, instead of continuing to spend their time on new products for future advancement.

While the market returns to normal, Tesla has made the decision to continue with its current range. Of course, the lack of chips will be a problem in the short term, but this will not stop here, as the lack of battery cells looms later, a really important problem that Tesla is already working on.