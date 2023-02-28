Home Latest news Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for...

Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks – twitchy.com

By
Abraham
-
0
0
00001 1.jpg
00001 1.jpg

Calling Scott Adams racist while ignoring the racist poll that inspired his comments is just SOOOOO mainstream media.

Case in point:

Notice they leave out the bulk of what really happened here and why Adams responded the way he did – we suppose there wouldn’t be much of a headline for a story behind a paywall if they explained what Adams was actually responding to.

You have to actually read their crap article:

Adams, a Bay Area resident, made the offensive comments on his “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” video show, after erroneously concluding that a poll had found “nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people.” He was referring to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 American adults who were asked whether they agreed with the statement “It’s ok to be white,” a phrase the Anti-Defamation League has labeled as hate speech. Yet, according to Rasmussen, 72% of Americans agreed with the statement, including 53% of Black respondents. Twenty-two percent of Americans disagreed with the statement, including 26% of Black respondents.

Talk about a loaded, ridiculous explanation.

Oh, if this was about staying away from white people they would be applauded and the entire story would be about how it’s white people’s own fault for being white.

Or something.

[mb_related_posts2]

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

This exchange caught Elon Musk’s attention even; Musk has himself been the target of many media misrepresentations.

Oof.

But he didn’t stop there.

Wouldn’t that be something?

If the media tried not to be racist?

This is the most exclusive controller you can find for Xbox One: only 1,000 units will be made

 

 

 

***

Related:

Legacy blue-check ghoul lying about Jessa Duggar’s miscarriage to push MUH ABORTION goes SO wrong

Kamala Harris has her own Jeb Bush moment and it’s PAINFULLY (hilariously) spectacular (watch)

Taylor Lorenz’s self-own lecturing journo about seeking comment a total *CHEF’S KISS* (screenshot)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

CreditElon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks – twitchy.com

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2023 - voonze.com by AEREZONA DEVELOPERS