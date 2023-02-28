Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks – twitchy.com

Calling while ignoring the racist poll that inspired his comments is just SOOOOO mainstream .

Case in point:

Notice they leave out the bulk of what really happened here and why Adams responded the way he did – we suppose there wouldn’t be much of a headline for a story behind a paywall if they explained what Adams was actually responding to.

You have to actually read their crap article:

Adams, a Bay Area resident, made the offensive comments on his “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” video show, after erroneously concluding that a poll had found “nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people.” He was referring to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 American adults who were asked whether they agreed with the statement “It’s ok to be white,” a phrase the Anti-Defamation League has labeled as hate speech. Yet, according to Rasmussen, 72% of Americans agreed with the statement, including 53% of Black respondents. Twenty-two percent of Americans disagreed with the statement, including 26% of Black respondents.

Talk about a loaded, ridiculous explanation.

If a poll showed that half of whites believe it’s not OK to be black, MSM op-ed pages would fill up with righteous black people arguing that blacks need to stay away from white people, and progressives all over America would vigorously support this viewpoint. — Monitoring Bias (@monitoringbias) February 25, 2023

Oh, if this was about staying away from white people they would be applauded and the entire story would be about how it’s white people’s own fault for being white.

Or something.

There should be a publication that just exists to fact check all of the other news outlets — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) February 25, 2023 What we know and don’t know about the European Political Community

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

This exchange caught ’s attention even; Musk has himself been the target of many media misrepresentations.

The media is racist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Oof.

But he didn’t stop there.

For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Wouldn’t that be something?

If the media tried not to be racist?

***

