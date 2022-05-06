Elon Musk could be the CEO of Twitter after the purchase

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Elon Musk could take over as Twitter CEO on a temporary basis once the social network’s purchase process is complete, which is expected to happen before the end of this year.

Musk would have obtained the support of partners who would contribute more than 7,000 million dollars to complete the purchase of Twitter

This is stated by sources close to the manager and the company quoted by various US media, including CNBC. Musk would thus replace the current head of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, who has only served as CEO of the company for a few months, since Jack Dorsey, co-founder of the firm, left the post last November.

It is precisely speculated that Musk is in talks with Dorsey to accept having some kind of responsibility in the company as soon as the purchase is completed.

To bring it to fruition, in addition, according to a document that has been presented to the SEC, the regulatory body in the United States, the CEO of Tesla would have the financial support of some “friends” and related people, who would contribute up to 7,000 million dollars total.

Among others, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who would contribute 1,000 million dollarswhile the firm Honeycomb Asset Management, which has already invested in SpaceX – firm of which Musk is CEO – would contribute 5,000 million dollars.

What seems clear is that the current CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, has the days numbered at the head of the company. According to the Reuters agency, Musk could be CEO on a temporary basis, while it is found who will take the reins of the company in the future.

In fact, there is speculation that Musk would already have selected the person he wants to be the next CEO of Twitter in the future. However, after the completion of the transaction and completion of the purchase process, it would be he himself who would lead the transition to that future of what will be the new Musk-owned Twitter.

