Elon Musk confirms when the first Tesla Robotaxi will arrive

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected Tesla. The electric motor giant has had to postpone the launch of two of its most anticipated products, the Tesla Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi, two vehicles that will arrive next year. And today Elon Musk has talked about the Tesla Robotaxi.

We are talking about a project that began to cook back in 2019, when the company founded by Elon Musk bought the company DeepScale, specialized in Deep Learning with the aim of launching a fleet of autonomous taxis.

And the truth is that the project looks very good, but it has also suffered constant delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Elon Musk has spoken about this project, as Cnet’s colleagues have reported.

What we know about tesla Robotaxi

Elon Musk took advantage of a meeting with investors to affirm that his Tesla Robotaxi will be a real product in 2024. It should be remembered that this type of vehicle should be able to circulate completely autonomously, so we can assume that the expectations of the company’s CEO are, to say the least, very optimistic.

More, considering that the autonomous driving mode offered by Autopilot does not contemplate a mode without the driver having to be aware. But we will have to be optimistic and cross our fingers so that Elon Musk can keep his word.

According to the conversation that Elon Musk has had with investors, the presentation of the new Tesla Robotaxi would take place in 2023, indicating the price per kilometer and per mile to offer a complete product.

The idea of ​​the American company is that taking a Tesla Robotaxi is a cheaper experience than going by bus, but the truth is that it is a very high and unlikely bet, unless it is subsidized by Tesla. But it remains to be seen how the company’s CEO manages to keep his promise.

And the idea is really good: a taxi without a driver that takes you wherever you say. And if it is at a very low price, the bargain is double. But in any case, it is almost impossible for Elon Musk to keep his word, unless Tesla or the United States government itself is in charge of financing the use of these autonomous cars. Even so, the Tesla Robotaxi project is still alive and well, so we will have to wait until 2023 for Elon Musk to explain in detail how his new project will work, cost per kilometer and everything related to his next fleet of autonomous cars.