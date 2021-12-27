elon musk confirms giga texas to open in 2022

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Mask, confirmed this same month of December that the Giga Texas will be held, yes, and has set a date: early next year. That is, in the next few months. In this way, Tesla’s industry continues to grow and grow and will open its second large electric car manufacturing factory in the United States.

It would be, in this way, one of the largest in the world, only behind Fremont, also in the United States, and the fourth worldwide taking into account those that already exist in China (the Giga Shanghai ) and Germany (the Giga Berlin). There is no doubt that Tesla’s progress around the world is truly insane, and this new factory only confirms it.

Initially, the Giga Texas will be dedicated to the production of the models Model And they are going to be sold on the east coast of the United States. In the very near future it is also expected to start manufacturing the new Cybertruck and the Semi Truck, which although it will be manufactured in Giga Nevada, is expected to also be made in the new Giga Texas.

20,000 jobs

Of course, this new factory will have a significant economic impact. Specifically, in the words of Musk himself, he hopes to create 20,000 direct jobs and another 100,000 indirect by the time Giga Texas reaches peak production. He also gave figures on the investment to be made: specifically, Tesla will inject up to 10 billion dollars to run this mega-giant factory.

Elon musk

Tesla has set this new location for Giga Texas, supposedly because it is a low-tax state. In fact, a few months ago Tesla moved its headquarters from California to Texas due to high taxation, which also burdened workers and its cost of living was somewhat high. In this way, Texas sits in an area with greater fiscal aid, although the decision has already raised blisters. The first to react was the governor of California, who lashed out at Tesla for helping her grow and settle, and was upset with the decision.

Be that as it may, it only remains to wait for this mega factory to open its doors in early 2022 and begin to manufacture more and more models of electric cars, positioning itself as the world reference.