Elon Musk buys Twitter. Interview in “Four a Day”

The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk has sparked the interest of the media around the world. The acquisition, for which the manager will disburse 44,000 million dollarswill be the largest purchase in history in the technological field.

After the Spanish Television Newscast, Telemadrid’s Telenoticias and Euskal Telebista’s Teleberri, the “Four a Day” program He also wanted to have the opinion and analysis of Manuel Moreno, expert in social networks and director of TreceBits.com. Here you can see his intervention:

During the Interview, Joaquín Prat, presenter of the programanalyzes together with Manuel the eccentricities of the manager and the reason for having made this acquisition, what motivations are behind it and how it could affect the future of the social network.

Together with the collaborators of the program, it is pointed out that one of the reasons may be the large amount of information that the users of the social network share with the platform, something that could be very valuable to share with possible and future advertisers.

It is also pointed out that, at the moment, Twitter is a company that does not make money, but rather records losses. This suggests that the richest man in the world does not want it as a business to get more money, but as a way to gain influence.

Notably Elon Musk is one of the 10 most followed Twitter users today, since it has 85 million followers. His level of influence is such that just one message from him can shake the shares of a company like Tesla on the stock market, and can even cause the price of cryptocurrencies to skyrocket, as happened in the case of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

