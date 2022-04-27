Tech NewsAppsTreceBits en los medios

Elon Musk buys Twitter. Interview in “Four a Day”

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk has sparked the interest of the media around the world. The acquisition, for which the manager will disburse 44,000 million dollarswill be the largest purchase in history in the technological field.

After the Spanish Television Newscast, Telemadrid’s Telenoticias and Euskal Telebista’s Teleberri, the “Four a Day” program He also wanted to have the opinion and analysis of Manuel Moreno, expert in social networks and director of TreceBits.com. Here you can see his intervention:

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

During the Interview, Joaquín Prat, presenter of the programanalyzes together with Manuel the eccentricities of the manager and the reason for having made this acquisition, what motivations are behind it and how it could affect the future of the social network.

Read:

Facet, a different and much easier way to edit images

Together with the collaborators of the program, it is pointed out that one of the reasons may be the large amount of information that the users of the social network share with the platform, something that could be very valuable to share with possible and future advertisers.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

It is also pointed out that, at the moment, Twitter is a company that does not make money, but rather records losses. This suggests that the richest man in the world does not want it as a business to get more money, but as a way to gain influence.

Notably Elon Musk is one of the 10 most followed Twitter users today, since it has 85 million followers. His level of influence is such that just one message from him can shake the shares of a company like Tesla on the stock market, and can even cause the price of cryptocurrencies to skyrocket, as happened in the case of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

To see more interventions in the media, you can follow the section «TreceBits in the media» or subscribe to our YouTube channelwhere you will also access videos with tips and tricks to get the most out of your favorite social networks and mobile applications.

.

Read:

Android Auto will let you change the wallpaper and other changes that are to come

Previous articleLG renews its Gram ultraportable line with six new models
Next articleWatch YouTube videos on Wear OS watches? so you can get it
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Sony quotes us in mid-May: new (or new) Xperia IV in sight

After being absent from MWC for the second consecutive year, it seems that Sony will repeat...
Smart Gadgets

Watch YouTube videos on Wear OS watches? so you can get it

If you are one of those who like to watch the videos of Youtube in all kinds...
Laptops

LG renews its Gram ultraportable line with six new models

The LG Gram 2022 line is on the launch ramp to reach Europe, Asia and the Americas in...
Ireland

Dublin woman praised for ‘random act of kindness’ after replacing fallen ice-cream

A Dublin family have explained how a "random act of kindness" made their day on a walk from...