Elon Musk buys Twitter and kicks out top managers

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn

It’s official: Twitter has become the property of Elon Musk. After a troubled process in which the founder of Tesla and SpaceX initially backed down, an arbitration proceeding was filed that would have concluded this fall and which probably would have meant that more would also be forced to acquire the social network and also pay compensation. .

Elon Musk explains that he wants to make Twitter a place where there are consequences in relation to freedom of expression and where advertising can be relevant to users based on the usefulness of their content.

Finally, the businessman decided to complete the operation and is now the owner of the social network after paying the 44,000 million dollars promised by it.

His first move (besides changing his bio on Twitter to proclaim himself “chief tweeter”) has been to fire the company’s top executives so far: CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and the head of the company. Legal, Vijaya Gadde.

What will happen now with Twitter?

Musk has published through his Twitter profile, a declaration of intent in which he explains in his own words what are the reasons that prompted him to acquire Twitter at the time and what his plans for the future of this social network would be.

This is how Elon Musk has expressed himself:

«I wanted to communicate personally My reasons for acquiring Twitter. There has been a lot of speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been misconstrued.

Reason why I write Twitter is because it is important for the future of civilization to have a digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be discussed in a healthy waywithout resorting to violence. There is now a great danger that social media will fracture into far-right and far-left echo chambers capable of generating more hate and dividing our society.

In the tireless search for clicks, many of the traditional media have fed and have been concerned with polarized endsin the belief that they are the ones that generate money, but, by doing so, the opportunity for dialogue has been lost.

That’s why I bought Twitter. I didn’t say it because it was easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, which I love. And I do it with humility, recognizing that failing to find the goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.

That being said, Twitter obviously can’t be a free-for-all hellscape where you can say anything without consequence! In addition to adhering to the laws of each territory, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, so that you can choose your desired experience according to your preferencesjust as you can choose, for example, to watch movies or play video games classified according to any age or degree of maturity.

I also firmly believe that advertising, when done well, can delegate, entertain and inform you; It can show a service or a product or a medical treatment that you didn’t even know existed, but it’s the right one for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant to their needs as possible. Low relevance ads are spam, but high relevance ads are actually content!

Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows the company. To everyone who has collaborated with us, I thank you, let us build something extraordinary together.”