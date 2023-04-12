Elon Musk buys thousands of GPUs for a new Twitter project, which one?

- Advertisement -

More than a month after hiring a couple of former DeepMind researchers, Twitter is apparently moving forward with an internal project that aims to harness Artificial Intelligence. In this way, intends to give a significant boost to his social network to make it more attractive to users (and, this, it all needs to be said). As has been known, the tycoon has recently purchased no less than ten thousand that will be used in one of the two remaining data centers of the company. Therefore, it seems that Musk is “committed” to advance this field to optimize the social network that he bought not long ago (and the investment that has been made is quite important. A new project for Twitter This, supposedly, involves the creation of an AI that the company would train with its data to initially offer a better service to users.An example of what we say is that Twitter could use Artificial Intelligence to improve the search functionality of the platform and, even, with the goal of helping the company to rebuild its advertising business It should not even be ruled out that the result of the project was used to make the recommendations and the management of the timeline of the social network much more efficient Musk falls in a contradiction This is all the more curious, since one must not forget that Elon Musk signed an open letter calling for a six-month hiatus on AI development, in which he was especially critical of OpenAI, the research organization of artificial intelligence that he co-founded in 2015. What’s more, in a message on Twitter he has come to comment the following: “I’m still confused about how a non-profit organization to which I donated 100 million dollars somehow became a company with a market capitalization of $30 billion. If this is legal, why isn’t everyone doing it?” And he’s right, as earlier this year, the OpenAI Limited Partnership announced a $1 billion investment from Microsoft. And, as usual Being a regular at Musk, he took action on this: when OpenAI opened ChatGPT to the public in November and the chatbot started dominating headlines, it cut off OpenAI’s access to Twitter data – and now, oddly enough, it seems to want to compete. directly against his former organization. >