Elon Musk backs down and would have accepted to buy Twitter for the original price, says newspaper

Update (10/04/2022) – by DT

the billionaire Elon Musk made yesterday, Monday (3), a new purchase proposal for the twitterwhich could end with the legal fight involving the executive and the social networkas reported by The New York Times. The new deal proposed by Musk foresees the purchase of Twitter for US$ 54.20 per share, a price he had initially proposed in April, when negotiations began. That parameter can mean a win for the platform.





The judicial soap opera involving Musk ended up harming the social network, which lost value in shares and had some of its employees publicly demoralized, including platform leaders, which alienated major advertisers. - Advertisement - O Twitter has not yet positioned itself whether to accept it or not Elon Musk’s offer, but this is a way for the billionaire to stop the lawsuit being brought against him. The new proposal raised the shares of the social network by about 12%. Elon Musk announces the final sale date of the Tesla Cybertruck





In May of this year, Elon Musk announced that The Twitter acquisition is temporarily suspended. A short time later, the businessman gave up the deal and claimed that the social network underestimated the amount of spams present on your platform. In return, Twitter filed a lawsuit preventing Musk from leaving the negotiations and asking for the acquisition to be completed. The social network claims that the businessman’s motivations for giving up the purchase are just smokescreens.

Original text (05/13/2022) Elon Musk Says Twitter Acquisition Is Temporarily On Hold

Elon Musk said the acquisition of Twitter was temporarily suspended to review a report from the platform on the actual amount of fake accounts. - Advertisement - At the end of April, the businessman closed an agreement to acquire the social network. The deal was closed in US$ 44 billion (~R$ 220 billion).

Tesla’s CEO said in his profile that the acquisition of Twitter was temporarily suspended after the platform revealed that fake or spam accounts represent less than 5% of the 226 million monetizable daily users. He posted a Reuters link with the information from Twitter.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

The Twitter deal is temporarily on hold due to pending details regarding the calculation that spam/fake accounts actually represent less than 5% of users.” How to identify unknown calls to block them on your iPhone with iOS 14

- Advertisement - Musk has previously said that one of his goals on the platform is to decrease the number of spam bots, scams and coordinated actions to improve services, prioritize free speech and make Twitter’s algorithm public. Twitter states in its report that the number of fake/spam accounts obtained is an estimate and that the actual number may be even higher than calculated. The tweet is another of the obstacles that Musk puts up to finalize the acquisition of the social network. At the time, Twitter’s share value dropped 19% after the businessman revealed that trading had been suspended. Previously, the company had announced an emergency measure to prevent the acquisition, until it relented and closed the deal with Musk.

It’s not the first time Twitter has had problems with math. A few weeks ago, in its financial report, the company admitted that it overestimated the number of active users. The platform said that a technical error caused multiple accounts to be counted as active, even though they were related to only one user. With that, Twitter admitted that it counted 1.9 million more than the actual number each quarter.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

