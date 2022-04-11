Elon Musk announces the final sale date of the Tesla Cybertruck

It is quite usual that the products of Tesla are late in coming to market. Throughout its history, very few car models have maintained the first date indicated by the manufacturer. This has also happened with the Cybertruck for which, again, a date for sale has been confirmed.

It is true that this vehicle can be reserved in many regions, such as Spain, but it will be necessary wait a little longer than expected to have it physically. It must be remembered that this long-distance electric charging vehicle was expected by 2021 -which was already quite optimistic… considering that it was announced in 2019-, but it was quickly rectified and the start of deliveries was delayed by a year.

Elon Musk announces, again, a delivery date

The creator of Tesla has been in charge of indicating the date change that, surely, was due to the supply problems suffered by all manufacturers worldwide -even those of board games-. Thus, during the inauguration of a new factory in Texas (USA), Musk indicated that the electric car we are talking about will begin to be sent to buyers in 2023. And, this time, without further delay.

So it looks like this time everything is well tied up and that the company’s model for freight transport will begin to be seen on the roads from the aforementioned moment. In addition, the place was not exactly a random choice, since the firm intends that the company’s new factory be in charge of producing the models that have a “higher volume”. This, said by Elon Musk himself, leaves the door open for more models of this type to be launched in the future.

The very important year 203 for Tesla

Taking into account the change of dates, there will be quite a few company products that will be launched in the year 2023 if everything remains unchanged. Aside from the aforementioned Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi EV, reason why the cars of great load will be the great protagonists of the manufacturer next year. On occasion, Musk himself has even indicated that he has some surprise (which could well be an autonomous taxi in the US).

Also next year is the chosen time for the production of robot optimus, one of the craziest ideas that Tesla has had to date, but to which some see an excellent future thanks to the implementation of Artificial Intelligence. The fact is that 2023 can mean a major takeoff for this company and, by extension, for its creator.