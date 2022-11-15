Elon Musk announces new feature to verify associated accounts on Twitter

The billionaire, richest man in the world and current owner of twitter🇧🇷 Elon Muskannounced yesterday, Sunday (13), that the social network will allow organizations to identify which other accounts are associated with them on the platform. The announcement was made by the executive in his personal profile on the platform. Musk said the social network will allow organizations to identify all the profiles that are “really” associated with them to increase the level of security on the website. twitter🇧🇷

Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Elon Musk did not elaborate on how this feature will work. It appears that verified organizations on the platform will be able to verify their other Twitter accounts on their own. It is also unknown whether this option will be free or paid. Either way, we’ll have to wait until Elon Musk shares more information or the feature is released. The platform’s CEO said it will be released soon. There’s no timetable yet, but Elon has been rushing the changes to the network since he took over.





Musk revealed this news following the short-lived launch of the revamped Twitter Blue, which allowed the purchase of the famous blue verification seal by any user🇧🇷 However, the change caused an uproar on the network and was reversed shortly after🇧🇷 Reports suggest that Elon Musk does not discuss implementing new features with the team before introducing them to the public. Instead, the new boss makes the announcement and gives the engineers a deadline for the changes to be ready. And you, what do you think about Musk’s decisions on Twitter? Tell us in the comments below!

