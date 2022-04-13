Elon Musk and Twitter: the never-ending soap opera

We have been a little over a week in which, since the announcement of the arrival of Elon Musk on Twitter, and since then the news sprinkler has been running at full pressure and full time. Something that, well, knowing the personality of Elon Musk is not exactly surprising, since he has already accustomed us both to his verbal excesses and to looking for problems for acting improperly. Little by little we see the mythical image that he has enjoyed for years decline, and I fear that it is deservedly so.

Last Monday, when telling that Elon Musk will finally not be part of the board of directors of Twitter, I made a mistake, stating that this announcement marked the end of the soap opera, and that the main reason for the decision made by Musk himself could have to do with some hypothetical plans to increase their participation in the social network. Now, in view of the new information, it is possible that he resigns yes, it had to do with its shareholding, but not with the future, but with the present.

And it is that, as we can read in Engadget, Elon Musk will have to face a class action lawsuit for his purchase of Twitter shares. Specifically, the problem is that there are deadlines in which this type of operation must be notified to the SEC (the US market regulator). And not doing so is considered an action that goes against the interests of the rest of the investors of the company on which the operation is carried out.

Well, according to the legal conditions, Elon Musk had to submit the documentation to the SEC before March 24 -10 days after the purchase of the shares-, but did not do so until April 4. That delay may not seem particularly significant, but it could have netted him as much as $156 million. According to the lawsuit, these profits were produced at the expense of other shareholders, who were unable to obtain a similar benefit, as they were unaware of said operation.

The use and abuse of privileged information is harshly persecuted by regulators, and Elon Musk has already had several run-ins with the SEC before, so it is surprising that in this case he has acted in this way. I have no doubt that we are talking about a very busy person, but we are also talking about a person who can afford a legal and financial office within the reach of very few, so it is impossible not to wonder about the reason that has led him not to make the information public in a timely manner. What do you think?