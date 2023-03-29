Elon Musk and other entrepreneurs warn of risks in the high popularization of AI

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment has had a huge ‘boom’ in popularity in recent months with the launch of ChatGPT, OpenAI, and other tools based on the company’s chatbot. For Elon Musk and other technology leaders, the accelerated development of this technology poses a “profound risk” to society.

This issue was discussed recently in an open letter released by the Future of Life Institute. The text was signed by Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak.

“AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and recognized by leading AI laboratories,” the letter reads. The document also cites the risks of the Internet being “flooded with untruths” and jobs taken away by AI.