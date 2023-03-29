Elon Musk and other entrepreneurs warn of risks in the high popularization of AI

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment has had a huge ‘boom’ in popularity in recent months with the launch of ChatGPT, OpenAI, and other tools based on the company’s chatbot. For Elon Musk and other technology leaders, the accelerated development of this technology poses a “profound risk” to society.
This issue was discussed recently in an open letter released by the Future of Life Institute. The text was signed by Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak.
“AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and recognized by leading AI laboratories,” the letter reads. The document also cites the risks of the Internet being “flooded with untruths” and jobs taken away by AI.
“Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate all jobs, including rewarding ones? Should we risk losing control of our civilization?”
This announcement comes a few days after the debut of GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT which brings important search engine and database improvements over its predecessor. OpenAI did not take a position on the open letter, however, it recognizes the need to ensure that technological systems work for the benefit of humanity.
While OpenAI is at the center of the “scandal”, there are also other companies that quickly rushed to develop AI-related tools to try to take advantage of the high popularity of the market. Among the big tech companies that have recently entered this field are Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Snapchat, DuckDuckGo and Grammarly.
