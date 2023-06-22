Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to face each other in wrestling

Mark Zuckerberg agreed to fight Elon Musk in the Cage – as the combat stage involving MMA events is called. The post was shared by Meta’s CEO after Musk teased the executive with a tweet in which he said he was “ready for a Cage fight with Zuckerberg”.

The provocation is apparently a response from Elon Musk to the application that Meta has been developing to compete with Twitter. The new social network is in an advanced testing stage and should be launched soon.

As you can see in the screenshot below, Zuckerberg said “give me the location”.