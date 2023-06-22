Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to face each other in wrestling

HomeTech GiantsAppleElon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to face each other in wrestling

Apple
1687439987 elon musk and mark zuckerberg agree to face each other.jpeg
Mark Zuckerberg agreed to fight Elon Musk in the Cage – as the combat stage involving MMA events is called. The post was shared by Meta’s CEO after Musk teased the executive with a tweet in which he said he was “ready for a Cage fight with Zuckerberg”.

The provocation is apparently a response from Elon Musk to the application that Meta has been developing to compete with Twitter. The new social network is in an advanced testing stage and should be launched soon.

As you can see in the screenshot below, Zuckerberg said “give me the location”.

Image/reproduction: Mark Zuckerberg.

After learning of Meta’s CEO’s response, Musk posted the location: “Octagon, Vegas”. He further commented:

I have a great move I call “The Walrus” where I just lay on top of my opponent and do nothing. I almost never work out, except when I pick up my kids and throw them in the air.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg has an “athlete background”, since he trains MMA and has won jiu-jitsu tournaments recently.

According to the BBC, Twitter declined to comment on the matter. In any case, the provocations among the billionaires ended up generating memes on social networks, since we are talking about a “billionaires’ fight”.

audience reaction

Do you root for Musk, Zuck or the fight? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

