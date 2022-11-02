Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftElon Musk allows Tesla employees to work on Twitter

Elon Musk allows Tesla employees to work on Twitter

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Elon Musk allows Tesla employees to work on Twitter
- Advertisement -

With the confirmation of the purchase of Twitter by the South African billionaire Elon Musk, several changes have taken place on the social network. Now, the new owner has authorized engineers from Tesla – his electric car company –, The Boring Company and Neuralink to also work on Twitter.

According to documents released by the CNBC, the list includes more than 50 employees who will integrate the microblog into their activities. The senior director of software engineering, Maha Virduhagiri, and the director of engineering of Autopilot and TeslaBot, Milan Kovac, are on the list.

Image: TechSmart.com

to the website futurism, Musk’s permission to transfer names from one company to another shows that he distrusts the current commanders of Twitter. It is worth remembering that the leaders were fired, while the board of directors was dissolved. About 25% of the workload also tends to be laid off.

- Advertisement -

Another problem factor, pointed out by the CNBC, lies in the divergences between programming languages ​​between Tesla and Twitter. This could mean a problem to integrate work between different companies.

In addition, the information guarantees that Elon Musk would have forced his workers to work 12 hours a day on Twitter. His intention is to generate a verification system. Otherwise, these people will also be fired.

On the other hand, Tesla tends to be directly affected, as it may have delays in the development of its autonomous driving software from now on.

So, what do you think about Musk’s attitude as the owner of Twitter? Tell us!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

For sale in Spain the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation: price and features

Not long ago, Amazon announced a new generation of smart speakers. Amazon Echo...
Europe

Growing majority of Britons think Brexit was a mistake, new poll shows

The tide in Britain appears to have turned since the 2016 Brexit referendum.According to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.