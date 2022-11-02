Elon Musk allows Tesla employees to work on Twitter

With the confirmation of the purchase of Twitter by the South African billionaire Elon Musk, several changes have taken place on the social network. Now, the new owner has authorized engineers from Tesla – his electric car company –, The Boring Company and Neuralink to also work on Twitter. According to documents released by the CNBC, the list includes more than 50 employees who will integrate the microblog into their activities. The senior director of software engineering, Maha Virduhagiri, and the director of engineering of Autopilot and TeslaBot, Milan Kovac, are on the list.

to the website futurism, Musk's permission to transfer names from one company to another shows that he distrusts the current commanders of Twitter. It is worth remembering that the leaders were fired, while the board of directors was dissolved. About 25% of the workload also tends to be laid off. Another problem factor, pointed out by the CNBC, lies in the divergences between programming languages ​​between Tesla and Twitter. This could mean a problem to integrate work between different companies.