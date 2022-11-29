Elon Musk accuses Apple of wanting to censor Twitter from the App Store

Involved in yet another controversy, Elon Musk accused Apple on Monday (28) of trying to boycott Twitter for, in his words, “hating free speech in the US”. The accusation was made because the billionaire noticed the decrease in the company’s advertising published on the social network. According to a survey carried out by the Washington Post, Apple was Twitter’s main advertiser in the first quarter of 2022, with an approximate budget of US $ 48 million, which represents about 4% of all platform revenue. According to the documents, in the week of November 10th to 16th, Apple is estimated to have spent around $131,600 on advertising, while in the week prior to the completion of the acquisition, of October 16th to 22nd, it spent approximately $220,800. .

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Then Musk fired the tweeting and retweeting supporters who accused the company of monopoly and censorship🇧🇷 He opened a poll asking his 119 million followers if they thought Apple should disclose all the control actions they have taken that affect their consumers. In one of the publications, he tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking for a position. - Advertisement - To date, the interaction has received 1,986,993 votes, with 84.8% saying yes and 15.2% voting no. The Twitter owner also accused Apple of threatening to remove the social network application from the App Store without giving any justification. Then, he retweets a user that the company taxes 30% on app developers who earn more than $1 million🇧🇷 “Twitter’s filings on the suppression of free speech will be published shortly on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened…” writes Musk.

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression will soon be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

He concludes the series of accusations with the realization: “This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all to come.” It is noteworthy that, since the acquisition of Twitter by Musk, Apple has already approved five updates to the official app. The social network, however, also receives alert from the Play Store because of the content published on the platform. The policy of both virtual stores requires that apps have adequate moderation systems. In the case of the social network Parler, which brought together right-wing extremists and had no moderation, it was quickly removed from both locations.





- Advertisement - Twitter has already been accused of having accounts that convey the hatred or greater manifestation of Chinese government bots that boycott citizen demonstrations against the Covid Zero policy. Musk recently started the process of reactivating accounts that had previously been banned, such as former US President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West. Are you following the escalation of accusations made by Musk? Leave your comment!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

