Elon mode: this is the secret function of the Tesla that a hacker has discovered

Musk is horny and likes to put little easter eggs in his products. At the time of him we told you about the 'Mad Max' mode of the Tesla Semi, his electric truck that he boasts in a very curious way. A group of hackers have discovered a secret mode hidden in Tesla cars called Elon Mode.

As reported from The Verge, a hacker specialized in Tesla has managed to access the vehicle's code and has discovered some interesting features. But the most notable is the Elon Mode, a function discovered by the Twitter user @greentheonly and which has a complete autonomous driving mode.

Of course, this hacker did not want to reveal the steps to follow to activate Elon Mode in a Tesla, but he did activate Elon Mode in his car to see how it works.

This is the Elon Mode that hides your Tesla

It seems like, this secret mode activates Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. An autonomous driving system based on the car cameras of the firm founded by Elon Musk.

This feature is in beta, but for an extra $15,000 you can use it in your Tesla car. And from the looks of it, the Elon Mode uses this system, quite effectively.

So I was more tolerant towards the constant flow of cars passing me on the right and merging in front of me. It also helped that I did not need to watch for the dreaded nag. Overall I spent a bunch of time thinking about it and came up with this: pic.twitter.com/TaPQgClRa9

— green (@greentheonly) June 17, 2023

And the tests he has done with this mode have gone very well. Apparently, he has used a Tesla Model X to test this system and says that the experience has been very good.

According to this hacker specialized in Tesla products, Tesla's self-driving mode is now much safer than before. As he has been explaining in a video that he has published on the social network, his car has driven much safer than in previous tests, which confirms that although Autopilot still has a long way to go before it becomes a real autonomous driving tool, it is making great strides towards its goal.

Furthermore, it should be remembered that Elon Musk has already hinted on several occasions that his goal is for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to come out of beta by the end of the year. to start reaching the entire fleet of vehicles.

And looking at this test drive of the Autopilot system, it is clear that the work is getting more and more advanced and very soon we will finally have the long-awaited full autonomous driving in Tesla cars.

