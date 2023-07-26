Elizabeth Pittelkow Kittner, VP of Finance and HR at GigaOm, named as one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting for 2023

Elizabeth Pittelkow Kittner, VP of Finance and HR at GigaOm, was internationally named as one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting for 2023. Hosted by software services firm Ignition, these awards acknowledge women who inspire others with their resilience, leadership, and mentorship.

In 2023, the award’s focus is on sparking lasting confidence in women leaders and fostering a sense of community. Elizabeth has been an advocate for empowering and elevating female voices within the profession, both in her workplace organizations, and within her communities. She serves as a mentor to several women in their careers, and she teaches strategic skills such as body language and presentation techniques.

“I am so humbled and delighted to have been named,” said Pittelkow Kittner. “I am where I am in my career because of advocates and mentors who have instilled confidence in me and inspired me to keep going. It is important to help others define their own journeys while providing them resources, opportunities, and encouragement.”

The Top 50 Women in Accounting awards are all about celebrating and supporting active participation in creating a more diverse and inclusive industry.

“Through sharing the inspiring stories of powerful women in accounting and bookkeeping, and holding space for important discussions on gender, leadership, and confidence, together we can help drive meaningful and informative change,” says Ignition.

At GigaOm, Pittelkow Kittner leads our finance, accounting, human resources, and contract management areas. She has a passion for education, mentorship, and advancement for our GigaOm community members.