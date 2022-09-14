Electronic Arts presents new action and hunting game

Through its EA Originals imprint, Arts today announced a new partnership with KOEI TECMO and Omega Force studio, the team behind the popular Warriors series, including Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors, to develop and release the next big thing. and game. The all-new intellectual property will bring a truly AAA experience based on a feudal Japan filled with fantasy, and more details on this new title will come later this month.

EA has decided not to hold its traditional annual presentation on new games, but we know that the company is working on big projects like the next game in the Need for Speed ​​franchise, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new skateboard. and so on. - Advertisement - This week, the developer announced that it is working on a new action-hunting game, having revealed the game’s first concept art and first plot details, but promises that more information will be shared later this month.

The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and has become an invaluable partner, supporting development and publishing. Adding EA's global resources to ours will help us introduce a new type of action and hunting game to a global audience of gamers and female players, and expand our reach in global markets. I'm really looking forward to the day when players all over the world can play this new game. Yosuke HayashiExecutive Vice President of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO, LTD.

They took the action and hunting genre to the next level, blending their proven talent for combat gameplay with unexpected and innovative mechanics. We can’t wait to introduce his innovative new adventure to the world later this month. Jeff GamonGeneral Manager of EA Partners.