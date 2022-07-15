HomeTech NewsGamingElectronic Arts makes some DLC published on Origin free

Electronic Arts makes some DLC published on Origin free

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
electronic arts 1000x600.jpg
electronic arts 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

Ubisoft was embroiled in controversy this week after an alleged misunderstanding in which it allegedly mistakenly announced that it would be removing some of its content from Steam, even for those who purchased it at the time. Taking advantage of the occasion, it seems that Electronic Arts has decided to announce something in the opposite direction, although the movement may not be entirely altruistic.

Electronic Arts (EA) has started sending Origin users an email announcing the end of BioWare Points digital currency system by October 11, 2022. This move will not affect other digital currencies such as Cystals and Platinum, which are used in some titles bearing the BioWare signature.

[mb_related_posts1]

As a result of this change, most of the DLC that could only be purchased with BioWare Points in Origin have become free. As a consequence, users can already make themselves Free with at least some DLC from the following games: Dragon Age II, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 (except multiplayer packs).

During the remaining 90 days of BioWare Points digital currency, users can continue to use it to purchase packs for Mass Effect 3 multiplayer. After October 11, 2022, such packs can only be purchased using credits that the user has earned. won in the game. And of course, all content paid for with BioWare Points in Origin will continue to be accessible to users as explained by EA.

A "weak" point in the Earth's magnetic field is weakening

Electronic Arts has not stood out for its good practices in many stages of its recent history, especially when it comes to taking care of the sagas it gives shelter to. Regarding BioWare Points, many users expressed their frustration at the time because they were only sold in packs of 800often causing points left over after buying some DLC not to be divided evenly into point packs.

Obviously, this move doesn’t make EA a saint, but the fact that it stresses that Origin users will keep DLC paid for with BioWare Points has sounded to some like a roundabout response to what Ubisoft allegedly tried to do.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Tinder could be banned from the Play Store for not paying what Google wants

To be in the Google app store, or in the Apple store, you have...
Europe

Europol dismantles network smuggling migrants through Belarus into EU

Eleven people were arrested in Poland and the UK for smuggling migrants from Belarus...
Android

Your Xiaomi hides an information menu with which you can modify prohibited settings, so you can find it

One of the many options that MIUI hides in Xiaomi phones is...
How to?

iOS 16: So you can cancel delivery in iPhone iMessage

The arrival of iOS 16 will bring with it an endless number of quite...

More like this

Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.