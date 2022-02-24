Electron Bot, modular SEO poisoning malware that can control your social networks

Imagine a virus capable of entering your social network accounts and starting to act there without you realizing it, giving likes, posting comments… that’s what Electron Bot does.

It has been the Threat Intelligence division of Check Point® Software Technologies that alerts about this new malware that is being distributed through the official Microsoft store.

Apparently more than 5,000 computers have already been infected. Once infected, the malware executes the commands indicated by the cybercriminals, commands that can be done with social network accounts. You can do everything from registering new accounts to logging in, leaving comments and liking other posts.

It is a type of modular SEO poisoning malware, used to promote social networks and be part of click campaigns.

When a user buys “thousands of new followers” ​​or “thousands of likes” on the “internet black market”, they are paying, sometimes unknowingly, these criminals, who send commands to infected computers to carry out the actions in your client’s accounts.

The fact that it is distributed using the Microsoft Store platform is concerning. Apparently it appears from dozens of infected applications, mostly video games. Malware has already been discovered in an app called “Album by Google Photos” that claimed to be published by Google LLC. although it was not true. Other infected applications have been “Temple Run” or “Subway Surfer”.

The bot is built using Electron, a framework for creating cross-platform desktop applications using web scripts, which makes it perfect for creating threats on the Internet, since they speak the same language, JavaScript scripts.

SEO poisoning-type threats can also create malicious websites and use search engine optimization tactics, although the most common are advertising “clicks”, invasion of social networks and fraudulent promotion of products online.