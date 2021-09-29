Electricity shortage to hit this winter, warns EirGrid

There will not be enough electricity to keep the lights on in the coldest months over the next five years, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities has warned.

A suite of emergency measures have been put together by EirGrid, CRU and the Department of Environment to counteract the predicted shortfall of energy.

Back-up generators will be brought on to assist energy generation, old generators that were due to retire will be kept on and companies with large energy usage will be rewarded for becoming more energy efficient.

Jim Gannon of the CRU told Morning Ireland there is an additional capacity need in the coming years.

“There’s two key reasons for this; first off is a continued rapid growth in demand – and in fact we saw records demand in the winter of this year just gone which surpassed that very cold winter of 2010 and 2011 – and secondly, new generating capacity isn’t coming to the market as quickly as we would like to both satisfy that demand and then also to replace the older parts of the fleet who would naturally retire.

Mr Gannon said this winter will be “tight” but manageable due to two major gas plants coming back online.

He said: “At the moment, the two major gas plants that run prolonged outages that added significant risk to this winter, are both scheduled to come back in October and November.

"It's anticipated that although things will remain tight this winter, and we may have some amber alerts but it will be manageable."









The suite of measures will come as a blow to Environment Minister Emanon Ryan as energy plans that burn fossil fuels will have to be used when there is a risk of outages.

Mr Gannon added: “It’s not that these will be brought on to be the mainstays of the system [but] they would be there for when the market needs them.”

