Electricity in the garden: outdoor sockets, solar generators and extension cables TechStage shows how to find sensible extension cables and garden sockets, use solar power independently or operate cameras and the like directly with solar. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

The outdoor lights on the bed (advice) , the base station for the robotic lawn mower (theme world) , cameras and lamps for outside, the high-pressure cleaner (advice) or simply for the tools for caring for lawns and hedges – you can need electricity everywhere. Sure, the most elegant option is an underground cable and a junction box, but then you have to dig a trench and you are fixed on certain points (which should be defined beforehand).

Extension cables, cable drums or garden sockets that are laid above ground are simpler, cheaper and more flexible. We show what to look out for when buying and how to use solar to supply places that are far away from the power grid with electricity.

A word in advance: If you want to have sockets installed outside permanently, you should have an electrician come to you. Electricity is no fun, especially outside. An outdoor socket or a moisture-proof socket must meet other requirements for protection against water and dust.

power extension

Electric hedge trimmers, a scarifier or a lawn mower, many garden maintenance devices run on electricity. This makes them quieter than petrol products and those who can connect them to the mains pay less when buying them than if they use a battery model.

This device class is characterized by the fact that you don’t use it all the time, but take it out every few weeks or months to do special tasks with it. Since you usually work with them on a dry day, you can be a little more generous with the necessary extension cable. Yes, it should be stable and specially protected against moisture, for example by means of sealing caps, but normally it does not have to withstand continuous rain. If you are looking for an extension for outdoors, you should pay attention to an IP44 certification. This protects against dirt “larger than 1 mm” and against “splash water from all sides”. You should be a little more generous with the length, it’s better to have five meters too much than five meters too little.

Cable reel for outside

A cord reel is a step above the simple extension cord. It delivers electricity over long distances and usually has several junction boxes to which consumers can be connected – such as hedge trimmers and a shredder (guide) . In addition to the classic 230 V Schuko plugs, the drums are also available with CEE plugs, either on the cable or on the drum. This makes the drums interesting, for example, on the construction site or when camping.