Electricity and gas prices to jump up just before Christmas after Electric Ireland announcement

Electric Ireland will be raising the price of gas and electricity for the second time in 2021 just before Christmas.

Residential electricity prices are to rise by 9.3% and gas prices by 7% from November 1 this year.

Customers will be adding on an average of an extra €9 per month onto their electricity bill, and just under €5 extra a month for the gas bill.

Electric Ireland already raised its prices on electricity and gas by 9% and 7.8% respectively at the start of August.

The company said: “While we know any increase is unwelcome, Electric Ireland remains fully committed to providing the best value to our customers by offering one of the lowest standard unit rates in the market for electricity and gas, with an enduring discount rate of up to 8.5 per cent which reduces those unit rates further.

“As always, our customer support teams will be available to assist anyone with questions or concerns arising from these increases.”

Customers who may struggle to pay their bills have been encouraged to reach out directly to Electric Ireland or St Vincent De Paul, who work closely with the state-owned energy provider.

There are also a number of payment plans designed to help ease the burden on bill payers available at their website.

