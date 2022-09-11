Electrically stimulating the brain can improve the ability to remember in people with Alzheimer’s

The has two types of memory: a short termwith which it is possible to remember data such as the price of a product, and another of long termwhere valuable information is stored for a long time (such as RAM and ROM, wow).

However, as human beings age, their memory degrades and loses retention capacity.

- Advertisement -

However, according to a study published in Nature Neuroscience, it was determined that apply electrical stimulation to the brain for 20 minutes for four consecutive days for a month, can contribute significantly to the ment of both types of memory in people who are 65 years of age or older.

The tests were carried out on a group of 150 people located in a range of 65 – 88 years. In this sense, the participants used electrodes embedded in a cap through which electric currents were supplied to them while they listened and tried to remember five lists of 20 words.

These electrical stimuli were directed to two specific brain regions, applying two different frequencies: one 4hz addressed to parietal lobewhich helped to improve the recall of the words at the end of the list and another 60hz applied in the prefrontal cortex dorsolateral that contributed to improve the memory of the words of the beginning, which were stored in the long-term memory.

- Advertisement -

The results of the study showed that those who benefited most from brain stimulation were the participants with the least cognitive .

According to the co-author of the study, Robert Reinhartinvasive neurostimulation has the potential to be applied as a treatment for memory loss in older people, as well as in those with dementia to a greater or lesser degree.

On the other hand, Reinhart mentioned that the Boston University team will now focus its efforts on real-world cognitive activities. In this sense, Reinhart expressed the following:

What we’re doing now is linking our brain and behavioral lab measures to functional outcomes like…measures of activities of daily living,” he said. «[Son] most relevant to reducing the serious social and economic impact of the deterioration of cognition that comes with age and mental illness.

- Advertisement -

One more step in the fight against this terrible disease.