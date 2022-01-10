Electric cars and a virtual reality scanner: Sony’s news for 2022

Sony is one of those tech giants that we have not received much news about, beyond its equipment in the area of ​​television and video. However, the giants remain so even when they are asleep and when they wake up, they can give real surprises. This is the case of the news that Sony has revealed for 2022, with the announcement of the launch of an electric car and a patent for a scanner oriented to Virtual Reality.

These are two developments that seem to target different markets, but that attract a lot of attention at the beginning of the year.

These are the news from Sony in the beginning of 2022

As we have mentioned in our most recent installments, the CES 2022 technology fair represents an excellent showcase to learn about the plans and projects of the brands. In this sense, Sony has announced its intentions to enter the electric vehicle market with its Vision-S 01 and Vision-S 02 models. The project is about creating a new company called Sony Mobility Inc for the first of this year.

The Vision-S 01 was already in public tests in Europe during 2020 and now the Vision-S 02, which incorporates the same electric platform, has been added to the plans. In the words of Kenichiro Yoshida, president of the company, Sony plans to integrate its cloud, 5G, entertainment, sensing and imaging technology into its vehicles in order to redefine the way we get around in vehicles.

Another of Sony’s novelties for 2022 is the news of its new patent for a 3D scanner oriented to Virtual Reality. In this sense, the company is working on the possibility of scanning elements of the real world, to take them to Virtual Reality. It is not yet clear what the specific use of this device will be and it is only a patent. In that sense, we will have to wait some time to see in which project it has been implemented.